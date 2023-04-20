Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Aurum Dust's follow up to 2020's Ash of Gods: Redemption is plotting course for a Switch eShop release next week, on 27th April 2023 for $24.99 / €24.99 / £20.99.

Ash of Gods: The Way isn't necessarily a sequel to its predecessor, but it is set in the same world, many years after the events of Redemption. The same tactical deck-building combat is back, and every choice you make will influence the story.

Speaking of, the story follows Finn, who must prevent a neighbouring nation from invading by mastering a card game which teaches the aristocracy the art of war called The Way. The cards represent units from attackers and supporters, and you'll need build the perfect deck to tackle every scenario.

For a general overview of the game, here are some more details from the developer and publisher Aurum Dust:

In the battle-worn world of tactical turn-based card game Ash of Gods: The Way, players will build decks of warriors, equipment and spells from four different factions. Only then can they master The Way — a brutal card game guarded by the enemy’s aristocracy and used to hone their fiercest commanders in the air of warfare. Finn is a young man who experienced the terror of the enemy’s tactics firsthand when they destroyed his home and ruined his family. Now, many years later, he is the only one who can protect his country from witnessing the same tragedy once more by throwing himself into the lion’s den.

In a game of The Way, players must deploy a warrior and a support card before sending their units towards the enemy’s commander on the battlefield. As is often the case in war, things don’t always go as planned. Players must think on their feet and change up their deck regularly to survive as rules change from battle to battle, and sometimes in the middle of a fight. The game also offers an interactive story featuring multiple endings and fully voice-acted cutscenes and dialogue. The choices that players make both on and off the battlefield can have lasting consequences that just might change the course of history — for better or worse.

Will you be putting Ash of Gods: The Way into your Switch deck of card-based games?