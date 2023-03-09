Front Mission 1st: Remake
Image: Forever Entertainment

Forever Entertainment has announced that a free demo for Front Mission 1st: Remake is now available to download from the Switch eShop.

Released back in November 2022, Front Mission 1st: Remake took the original SNES classic and revitalised it with refreshed visuals for modern platforms. That said, we weren't overly keen on it in our review, noting that combat can quickly become a tiresome slugfest with weapons that are too random in their targets and damage.

We always recommend that you come to your own conclusion, however, and this new demo will hopefully provide you with a solid idea of what the game is like. Progress will of course carry over to the full title, and you'll be getting the following in the demo:

Demo features:
- Tutorial
- Two missions from OCU campaign
- Arena
- 3 difficulty levels
- Modern and Classic gameplay modes
- Wanzers and Pilots customization

If you can't see the demo in the eShop just yet, be sure to check back at 9am PT / 12pm ET. For those in Europe, the demo is available to download right now.

To support the announcement, Forever Entertainment has also released a new story trailer which you can check out below. It also recently announced that Front Mission 2: Remake will be making its way to the Switch on June 12th, 2023.

Will you be downloading the demo for Front Mission 1st: Remake? Let us know how you find it in the comments section below.