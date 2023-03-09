We always recommend that you come to your own conclusion, however, and this new demo will hopefully provide you with a solid idea of what the game is like. Progress will of course carry over to the full title, and you'll be getting the following in the demo:

Demo features:

- Tutorial

- Two missions from OCU campaign

- Arena

- 3 difficulty levels

- Modern and Classic gameplay modes

- Wanzers and Pilots customization

If you can't see the demo in the eShop just yet, be sure to check back at 9am PT / 12pm ET. For those in Europe, the demo is available to download right now.

To support the announcement, Forever Entertainment has also released a new story trailer which you can check out below. It also recently announced that Front Mission 2: Remake will be making its way to the Switch on June 12th, 2023.

Will you be downloading the demo for Front Mission 1st: Remake?