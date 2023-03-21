Solo developer OrionSoft has launched a Kickstarter page to fund a brand new game for the Game Boy Advance.
Dubbed 'Alice Sisters', the game is already available on the SEGA Megadrive / Genesis and Dreamcast, with the current Kickstarter campaign looking to fund a release on the GBA, PS1, and Atari Falcon 030. The game itself is a cute platformer with additional support for 2-player co-op. You'll be helping Alice and her sister save their mother through 28 levels spread across 4 unique worlds.
As for the co-op play, OrionSoft has confirmed that you'll be able to link up two GBA consoles with the link cable via the multiboot compatibility, meaning you'll only need one copy of the game to enjoy the multiplayer component.
Here's a list of features from OrionSoft:
- 4 unique worlds
- 28 levels
- 4 bosses
- 4 game modes (from children easy to hardcore gamer mode, and a "think before you play" puzzle mode)
- Cute graphics
- An auto-save system
Backers can expect to pay €14 or more for a copy of the GBA ROM file, €40 or more for the GBA cartridge alone, and €55 or more for the game complete in the box. At the time of writing, there are 26 days left to back the project and the estimated delivery date for the physical game is September 2023.
Will you be backing this new Game Boy Advance game? Let us know with a comment.
[source kickstarter.com]
Comments (25)
The question is - why? Cheapo platformers like this on steam are a dim a dozon. Why for out crazy money for this?
It's the blue skies for me. I'll always be a sucker for Sega-inspired blue sky motifs.
Is "Alice Sisters" being Alice the name of the older sister a jab onto "Mario Bros"?
Is the older sister named Alice Alice?
I really hope they port it to Switch as well!
at least the multiplayer is single cart but that's too expensive
OMFG I hope they don't make their goal. This game looks like a HOT steaming pile of donkey doo doo!!! Save your life and end this project!! Or release it on mobile where this dung belongs!!
The graphics are not that bad.
"Stunning"? In what way exactly? Visually no, gameplay no, price yeah.
It seems like such a bad business decision to make your customers select between GBA, PS1, and Atari Falcon 030. I understand that they're offering ROMs at the base investment level, but still, why do I want to have to acquire an emulator just for this specific game? Steam code should be an option at the ROM investment level. Would broaden the potential customer pool considerably.
@Smug43 Uhhhhhh... You ok over there, pal?
@CammyUnofficial "Stunning" is the Nintendo Life go-to word for headlines. It should be a drinking game. "Drink whenever you see a NL headline that has 'stunning' in it." 😝
Is it really that gorgeous though? Looks rather amateurish to me. There are better looking GBC games.
If you call this "stunning" your standards are too low and I feel bad for you.
Doesn’t look terrible, but definitely very amateurish. Hoping the developers were able to get some good experience from this, and the project gives them some good returns.
Fun little project, but those graphics are far from stunning by GBA standards and the gameplay doesn't look all that thrilling
@Key19 I like the kidneys I was born with.
I was going to say that there's nothing stunning about this game, but there were barely any comments here, and I would be the first one showing negativity and I really don't want to put down someone's creativity, but this looks like baby's first platformer... For twins... On a dead handheld. I'm not sure what the demographic is here, but I am definitely not a part of it.
they didn't even make the art, its a free asset pack on itch.io
Wouldn't it be better to release it on Switch? I have no idea how much they could earn from either Kickstarter or a digital download, but I guess the difference would be minimal.
I just have to laugh at this one. Some great comedy here, thanks!
I’m stunned.. It looks… like garbage…
i would understand this for a special indie game like celeste, hollow knight, etc, but this looks completely ordinary. ive seen platofrmers that look like this for mobile devices.
Meh looks like every other mobile games. Asking money to make a game for a system nobody own anymore just doesn't make sense nowadays. This and the flood of NES, Genesis, and Dreamcast craps every other months are just lame, let those systems r.i.p. and just bring these games to modern platforms.
This game unfortunately doesn't look super appealing to me. It kind of looks like pretty standard fare in both the graphics and sound departments... The co-op could entice some people to give it a try, but for me, this one is definitely going to be a pass.
I mean this in no offence as its great that the GBA is getting more titles, but why??
All I can think is that they wouldn't be able to charge that amount if it went on to the Switch.
I would love to get into game dev but why aim it and narrow down your market by releasing on a defunct system. Its a very niche market they're aiming at
@Key19 the game is already on Steam and for a lower price than the GBA ROM, so as far as broadening the appeal, that's covered. And I agree with that. I find it annoying when new games that appeal to me aren't made available on modern platforms. I think some developers do this for a few reasons. I think some just enjoy porting their games and the challenge of it. But there's also extra publicity that comes with making these games for old platforms as it helps their games get discovered as opposed to being so much harder to stand out on Steam. And there are some people out there who are die-hard enthusiasts of the real hardware and will pay higher prices. Some of the modern Neo Geo stuff is really expensive, for example.
