Atlus has revealed that it will be holding a Shin Megami Tensei concert as part of Anime Expo 2023 in July this year.

The concert, which is exclusive to Anime Expo attendees, will be held at The Novo on 1st July and is one of many events across the year that the company is holding to celebrate the demonic RPG series' 30th anniversary. This is also the first-ever official live anniversary concert for the series in the west.

Partnering with the Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation, Shin Megami Tensei 30th LIVE: Band of Shadows Concert will be all about the series' history, a celebration of SMT right from Shin Megami Tensei on the Super Famicom all the way to Shin Megami Tensei V. The concert is being produced by soundtrec (Sonic Symphony, Capcom Live) and SOHO Live (music agency, Pokémon Symphonic Evolutions, Distant Worlds: Music from FINAL FANTASY).

Tickets will be sold at a later date over on the official 30th anniversary website, but Jack Frosts and Mothmen should temper their expectations as Atlus has said that the concert won't include "any major announcements". The logo, however, is very cool, featuring multiple iconic SMT demons:

Anime Expo takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from 1st to 4th July 2023 and is in its 32nd year. The expo showcases various anime, manga, and game announcements events, stalls, and more. The show returned to an in-person event in 2022 after a two-year break as a result of the pandemic.

Are you attending Anime Expo this year? Will you be going to the SMT concert? Let us know in the comments!