There has been a restock in the SEGA Mega Drive controllers for Switch over on the UK My Nintendo Store, with the product now available to purchase for £39.99.

These unique console controllers for Nintendo Switch are pretty few and far between these days, so we have to make good use of these restocks and pounce when we get the chance.

Released for the Switch back in 2021, the SEGA Mega Drive controller is the best way to play all of the console's titles as they are found on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack library. Remember, these things are prone to selling out fast, so be sure to get in and grab one while you can.

