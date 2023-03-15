Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're a fan of co-op beat 'em ups, one game you might want to check out is River City Girls 2. This series reimainged the classic Kunio-kun game when the original launched in 2019, and the second game only bolsters the fun with new characters, moves and more.

Following the second game's release late last year, WayForward has now announced it will be rolling out a "performance patch" across all platforms including the Nintendo Switch. It's still not finalised just yet, but when it does arrive, it'll come with some frame rate enhancements, and there'll also be the ability to "repeat New Game+ playthroughs" as well.

As with all good patches, you can expect some bug fixes, too.

