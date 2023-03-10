There's a cute little Easter egg on Twitter to help us get into the MAR10 spirit — if you like a tweet that uses the #SuperMarioMovie hashtag, your little heart will turn into a teeny tiny Super Mushroom.
This lovely little gimmick was pointed out by @AmethystLeslie and @somekiwi5 on Twitter under our 'Justice for Spiny' tweet. And even though it's a small detail, it's really nice to see. We're a big fan of these kinds of crossovers on social media, and we've seen it with other franchises before — often with the hashtag having a custom emoji.
Liking a tweet with the hashtag makes us feel like we're powering up the tweet itself, and it's a fun way to promote the Mario Movie, which is out in most major cinemas across the world in April.
We're sure we'll see custom hashtags and all sorts of promo for the movie in the coming weeks and months. But this is a nice little one to tide us over.
Have you spotted the Super Mushroom on Twitter yet? Let us know in the comments.
[source twitter.com, via twitter.com]
Comments (4)
Obviously this means liking Nintendo Life’s tweet as much as possible to see the mushrooms rise! Wait, this isn’t a promo-
Twitter for Nintendo Switch CONFIRME-
Please, no...
Not related to the issue ... but I am still impressed that people still use Twitter to this day ...
There was a point in time (and that was few years ago) that even the defunct and "obscure" G+ had more active users than Twitter. Personally, I don´t know a single person - friend, colleague, co-worker, relative etc. who still uses it.
... or maybe it is just not popular at all in my country. Probably.
Cute, but not cuter than firing then mocking disabled former-employees (which is only 1 crap thing that Space Karen has done this week). So, no, I haven't spotted this on the birdsite yet. I'm one of the many that have moved on to better things.
A bit of a downer, maybe. So, okay mushrooms are cute.
