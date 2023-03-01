Pet accessory company Pawsonify has revealed its first video game collaboration with a new line of pet accessories based on the gargantuan RPG Persona 5 Royal.

All items within the range will feature the 'Phantom Thieves' emblem, as well as recognisable icons for the characters Joker, Fox, Panther, and Skull. You can pick up new collars, ID tags, and leashes for both cats and dogs. Pawsonify is also offering free engravings for the ID tags, which is a lovely little touch.

The full range is now available over on Pawsonify's website, but for now, feast your eyes on the core products below below:

Persona 5 Royal launched on the Nintendo Switch on October 21st, 2022 after lengthy rumours and speculation from fans. It was more than worth the wait, too, earning a 10/10 in our full review. Since then, digital editions of Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable have also been made available on the Switch eShop.