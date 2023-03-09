Well folks, we have now seen the final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, what did you think? Not that full of surprises, huh? You know what was a surprise, though? The final reveal that a replica model of Mario's boots from the movie will soon be appearing at New York's Nintendo Store. A model. Of Mario's boots.

Yep. After revealing the final trailer and seeing some classic forced interaction from the lead cast, Miyamoto made the unexpected announcement that a new movie promo will be appearing at the NY store in the shape of Mario's boots. If you find yourself in the area, you can stop by and see them from tomorrow (10th March), what better way is there to celebrate MAR10 Day, after all?

Whether it was the fact that this was teed up as "just one more thing to share" from Miyamoto himself, or the ensuing crash zoom in on Mario's animated boots, we couldn't help but find the WTF-factor of the whole thing kind of hilarious. And there we were expecting the "one more thing" to be a new game — pfft, bunch of dreamers...

For everything that we saw in the actual trailer in this Direct, check out our coverage below: