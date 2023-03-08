A brand new species of cockroach has been discovered, and it's been named the Pheromosa cockroach, after the Ultra Beast Pheromosa from Pokémon Sun & Moon.

The Straits Times reports (via Nintendo Soup) that this new species was found in Singapore back in 2016/17, but its discovery and origins were a complete mystery. Now, entomologists Foo Maosheng and Cristian C. Lucanas (from the UPLB Museum of Natural History in the Philippines) have taken the time to research this new species and fully document its existence, giving it the species name Nocticola pheromosa.

Foo said of the new cockroach that that, "there are some similarities between Pheromosa and the delicate cockroach that we found". Comparing this new species' long antenna, hooded wings, and long legs to the white cockroach-like UB, Foo — who co-authored the finding of the creature — admitted that he and his colleague are all Pokémon fans, hence the name.

Lucanas spotted pictures of the new cockroach on The Biodiversity of Singapore website and the pair researched and documented everything they could about the new find, co-publishing the report together.

Despite all of the documented research, the two have put together, the complete origins of the Nocticola pheromosa are still unknown, but this scientific discovery means it joins a pretty elusive club of real-life creatures that have been named after Pokémon.

Back in 2021, three beetles discovered in Australia were named after Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres thanks to their vivid colourings that matched the three legendary birds. A wasp was named after Weedle back in 2011 after being found in Botswana and Madagascar, and a handful of prehistoric creatures have been named after other popular 'mons, like Bulbasaur and Aerodactyl.

Pheremosa made its debut in generation 7 as an Ultra Beast and it's a rather tall, delicate cockroach-like creature. Its Ultra Beast code is B-02 Beauty, and it's dual Bug/Fighting-type.

What do you think of this new discovery? Would you like to name anything after a Pokémon? Scurry on down to the comments and let us know.