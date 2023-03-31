It's 2023 and there's a brand-new Indiana Jones film coming out in a matter of months. It shouldn't come as a surprise, really. Is there a cinematic or televisual icon that hasn't returned in a surprise sequel, multiverse cameo, or limited streaming series in the last few years?

Not all of them have a John William's theme, though, and for those of us old enough to remember wearing out our VHS copies of Indy's first three adventures, hearing the soft brass that segues into the swashbuckling theme will have us welling up and hitting eBay to check the going rate for a bullwhip come 30th June. Let's just hope this one doesn't start with a CG gopher, hmm?

While we await Harrison Ford's return in The Dial of Destiny, we've been looking back at Indy's video game library. By our count, there have been a total of 15 Indiana Jones games released on Nintendo systems (well, 14 really, but we'll get to that in a moment), and we're curious to know which one is best.

That's where you come in. We've got our opinions, but similar to our other reader-ranked polls, we're asking you lovely people to rate every Indiana Jones game you've played over the years from the list below, and we'll publish the results in a comprehensive article soon.

Registered Nintendo Life users can click on the stars below and rate the games out of 10. The full ranking is then created from those User Ratings and is subject to real-time change, even after publication. If you've previously rated these games in our database, thank you! If not, you can add your score to the game at any time, present or future, and it will still count and influence the order in the article once it's published.

All set? Time to search for the grail...

Note. Keen Indy fans will have no doubt spied the interloper in the list below. Yes, Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis never got its own release on Nintendo platforms. HOWEVER, it is available to play on Wii as an unlockable in Staff of Kings. The latter game is easy enough to find, and the former — a seminal Indy title which is given Wii pointer controls here — is easy to unlock, too.

They really should have advertised Fate of Atlantis in the trailer, right?

So, we've made a game page for it and added it to the list. Complaints to the usual address.

Rate each Indiana Jones game you've played:

Click the stars below to rate out of 10 each Indiana Jones you've played on Nintendo systems:

Thanks for rating your favourites and give us a shout if you think there's anything missing.

We'll be revealing the results soon, but remember: much like our platform Top 50s, the list will be fluid, so even if you miss out on voting before the results are revealed, you can still influence the ranking after publication.