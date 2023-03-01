NIS America have revealed a brand new RPG from developer FURYU called CRYMACHINA, and it's heading to the Switch in Autumn 2023.

The game features fast-paced action and slick combat with beautiful sci-fi visuals and a story that will push players to question their own perception of humanity.

Here's a bit more information from NIS AmericaL

In a world where humans went extinct thousands of years ago, synthetic beings known as Dei ex Machina have been tasked to bring mankind back. Join three E.V.E, the recreated psyches of deceased humans instilled in synthetic bodies, as they seek their full-fledged humanity and explore Eden to discover the secrets hidden within. Flashy, action-packed combat paired with in-depth weapon customisation creates a visually stunning RPG experience. Dark scenery and striking sci-fi visuals bring the world of CRYMACHINA to life.

Judging from the information we've been provided with so far, it looks like the game will feature Japanese audio with English subtitles. We'll bring you more information on CRYMACHINA as and when we receive it.

