Nintendo has announced its server maintenance schedule for the next few days and today (13th March) is set to be a big one.

The maintenance officially began earlier on this morning (or yesterday, if you are in North America) with Nintendo working on the save data cloud for Nintendo Switch Online services. This level of tweaking is set to continue across several of the company's other servers over the next 24 hours, with the risk that these may become temporarily unavailable while the work is taking place (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

Most of the maintenance is planned for later on tonight in NA and the early hours of tomorrow morning in Europe. The full maintenance schedule was published by Nintendo, and you can check out all of the coming tweaks (and potential downtime) in the list below:

Switch eShop — Using Credit Card (including child Nintendo Account creation in US): 13th March 9:00pm - 14th March 12:00am PT (14th March 4:00am-7:00am GMT / 5:00am-8:00am EST)

During the maintenance window, all network services will be unavailable.

Switch eShop: 13th March 10:00pm-11:30pm PT (14th March 4:00am-5:30am GMT / 5am-6:30am EST)

During the maintenance window, network services may be unavailable.

Switch, Wii U, 3DS eShops — Certain network services: 13th March 10:00pm-11:30pm PT (14th March 4:00am-5:30am GMT / 5am-6:30am EST)

During the maintenance window, all network services will be unavailable.

Switch use of downloadable software: 13th March 10:00pm-11:30pm PT (14th March 4:00am-5:30am GMT / 5am-6:30am EST)

During the maintenance window, network services may be unavailable.

Switch, Wii U, 3DS eShops: 13th March 10:00pm-11:30pm PT (14th March 4:00am-5:30am GMT / 5am-6:30am EST)

During the maintenance window, network services may be unavailable.

Here's hoping that the maintenance all goes as planned and many of us wake up to fully functional eShops in the morning.

