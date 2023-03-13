Nintendo has announced its server maintenance schedule for the next few days and today (13th March) is set to be a big one.
The maintenance officially began earlier on this morning (or yesterday, if you are in North America) with Nintendo working on the save data cloud for Nintendo Switch Online services. This level of tweaking is set to continue across several of the company's other servers over the next 24 hours, with the risk that these may become temporarily unavailable while the work is taking place (thanks, Nintendo Everything).
Most of the maintenance is planned for later on tonight in NA and the early hours of tomorrow morning in Europe. The full maintenance schedule was published by Nintendo, and you can check out all of the coming tweaks (and potential downtime) in the list below:
Switch eShop — Using Credit Card (including child Nintendo Account creation in US): 13th March 9:00pm - 14th March 12:00am PT (14th March 4:00am-7:00am GMT / 5:00am-8:00am EST)
- During the maintenance window, all network services will be unavailable.
Switch eShop: 13th March 10:00pm-11:30pm PT (14th March 4:00am-5:30am GMT / 5am-6:30am EST)
- During the maintenance window, network services may be unavailable.
Switch, Wii U, 3DS eShops — Certain network services: 13th March 10:00pm-11:30pm PT (14th March 4:00am-5:30am GMT / 5am-6:30am EST)
- During the maintenance window, all network services will be unavailable.
Switch use of downloadable software: 13th March 10:00pm-11:30pm PT (14th March 4:00am-5:30am GMT / 5am-6:30am EST)
- During the maintenance window, network services may be unavailable.
Switch, Wii U, 3DS eShops: 13th March 10:00pm-11:30pm PT (14th March 4:00am-5:30am GMT / 5am-6:30am EST)
- During the maintenance window, network services may be unavailable.
Here's hoping that the maintenance all goes as planned and many of us wake up to fully functional eShops in the morning.
Will you be affected by this downtime? Let us know in the comments.
[source nintendo.co.jp, via nintendoeverything.com]
Comments (11)
Well, I'm sure their 3DS and Wii U "maintenance" is probably more progress on the sunsetting part. That will be a sad day.
When using the 3DS eShop recently, I was experiencing some strange behaviour where it was offering redownloads for games I'd never purchased. This itself actually made it impossible to purchase the game via the eShop, though purchases were still possible via Nintendo's UK website.
I'll be asleep throughout all of this so I'm not too bothered about this personally XD
It's AFFECTED not effected ffs !
Hopefully the Wii U maintenance gets Splatoon back online.
@Fizza Same, I checked the converted time and the longest one is between 5 AM and 8 AM here in Italy (so 4 AM and 7 AM for you in Ireland, even more unlikely to be awake at that hour) XD
I'm 2 hours ahead of PT, so according to the times, I'll be either getting ready for bed if not already asleep. Very rarely do I add funds and buy something from the eShops after 10pm.
Not sure if this is related, but i couldn't find the DLC of mario golf on the 3ds eshop last week, has it been already delisted?
@romanista 3DS DLC can only be purchased ingame.
@Grumblevolcano I tried, but it gave an error, then i looked up the game in the eshop, and it had nutton for dlc, but it said 'no dlc available'
This is just the day where I use the switch for nothing but gaming like the good old days.
Tap here to load 11 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...