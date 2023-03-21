The anticipated Switch release The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is fast approaching and ahead of release Nintendo Canada has now highlighted the goodies up for grabs in its own region.

If you purchase the game from Game Stop, you'll receive an exclusive pin set featuring Link and Zelda.

And for anyone who decides to secure a pre-order from Walmart, there'll be a luggage tag up for grabs. Both of these offers will run until 11th May 2023.

You can check our pre-order guide for other locations and regions below: