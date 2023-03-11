First 4 Figures are known for doing all sorts of amazing premium statues and the latest reveal is tied to Sonic the Hedgehog. This time it's a Miles 'Tails' Prower resin statue.

Pre-orders will go live next week on 14th March. Details are still limited, but anyone who signs up to F4F can get a $10 discount. There'll also be a $35 discount for anyone who has already ordered a Sonic-themed item from F4F previously. Below is a better look at the exclusive version:





Sonic the Hedgehog - Tails is ready for action! Here we have the Exclusive Edition of Tails in his full glory!



Sign up and get $10 off:



F4F Official Collectors Club:



