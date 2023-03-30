Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Jeff Minter's modern reworking of Atari's Akka Arrh — originally a prototype that never saw release until its official debut as part of the Atari 50 collection — is set to get a Europe-only Special Edition physical release on Switch, PS4, and PS5 courtesy of Numskull Games.

Limited Run Games has a physical (and 'Deluxe') edition in the works already, of course, but this Europe-specific version is the result of a publishing partnership between Atari and Numskull in the territory and features some bespoke goodies you won't find elsewhere, namely a couple of cute mini papercraft arcade cabinets.

One of the micro cabinets sports '80s-era retro stylings while the other features artwork in keeping with Minter's reimagined version of the game. In addition to the papercraft cabs, there's a sticker set with artwork from Brazillian artist Butcher Billy. The trailer above gives a good overview.

No word on the exact release date just yet, but the Akka Arrh Special Edition will set you back £44.99 / €49.99 and you can find a list of retailers with pre-orders on Numskull's website.

We said that the game "earns a rightful place in [Jeff Minter's] catalogue of psychedelic, slightly barmy, and altogether addictive score-based challenges" — check out our full review below for more info on this psychedelic blast from the past.