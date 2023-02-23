The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom release is fast approaching and while we won't be publishing any major spoilers or leaks here on Nintendo Life, we are still sharing officially released materials. The latest one comes in the form of a translated Nintendo ad in the latest issue of Japanese publication Famitsu.
Now, if you really don't want to know anything, we suggest you click away now - otherwise, read on...
According to multiple translations of this new ad - including one from former Nintendo Life contributor Steve Bowling - the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom is in a "decayed" / "corrupted" state and will undergo a "major transformation". Admittedly, this isn't all that surprising given what we've already seen in a number of official Nintendo trailers.
@SteveMBowling: "The Master Sword, which has accompanied Link on his adventures, will undergo a major transformation in the latest entry of The Legend of Zelda series!"
As you can see, this Famitsu ad also highlights the "history of the Master Sword" right up until Skyward Sword (which was re-released on the Nintendo Switch in 2021) and also Breath of the Wild.
Once again, the Master Sword's new state has already been shown on a few occasions, but we've not really had descriptions like this until now. Still, the mystery remains as to what exactly is going on with it and Link, so we'll just have to wait until 12th May to see how it all unfolds.
Nintendo has also given us a handful of brief outlines so far, including this one from the official game page:
"In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?"
What do you think of the above ad? Any theories about the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom? Leave your thoughts below.
Honestly, it wouldn't surprise me if the Master Sword ends up changing to a brand new design, given how damaged beyond repair it is.
@VoidofLight
Would be cool, a more powerful enhanced mastersword.
"Link's legendary sword returns"
ah yes, the classic Wooden Sword
Just tell us about weapon decay/repair!
@N00BiSH you mean the Chocolate Sword
@N00BiSH
Unlikely, Ganon needs to pose some challenge to Link in TOTK.
I think it’s funny that Nintendo listens to critiques on Breath of the Wild.
Nintendo: ‘Oh, you don’t like breakable weapons eh…? Well, in this game EVEN the Master Sword can break!!!
Muahahahahahaha!’
Is there a way to auto-hide articles on here similar to the word ban on Twitter?
Just tell us about shrines etc for making exploration worth while.
1. Phi is in there. That’s who Zelda was talking to in the trailer (called that one)
2. Weapons are gone. In their place the Master Sword can morph into different shapes, all of which were revealed in those Namco Bandai gummy sweets from a few days back.
This story is going to be epic!!!!
Going by the game trailers the game engine has been improved with more detail in the open world at distances.
Will be interesting to see if going from ground to sky will involve a loading custscene or not ?
What is more surprising, that I never realized as a huge Zelda fan, is the fact that the Master Sword has only appeared in 6 out of 18 main games
Game looks incredible (for a Switch game anyway) and I'm really hoping there's an option to turn off weapons breaking. Don't remove it because some people like it but it ruined the first game for me. Spend more finding weapons than actually using them. Or maybe an upgrade system with perks to stop them breaking.
So everyone complained about weapon breaking, asked for it to go away… and Nintendo breaks the one unbreakable item???
Trolls
