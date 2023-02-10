The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been in development for many years now, and it's expected to be a rather big game. If you have been wondering just how massive Link's new adventure is, it's officially been confirmed on Nintendo's webpage listing to be a whopping 18.2GB in file size.

As highlighted by fans online, this supposedly makes it the biggest first-party title on the Nintendo Switch (and note: we're not counting updates or anything like that here, just the base game in its release state).

That's roughly 4GB bigger than The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, coming in at 14.4GB. Breath of the Wild also happened to be a previous record holder of this title. One other sizable first-party offering released more recently on the Switch was Xenoblade Chronicles 3, taking up 14GB.

Tears of the Kingdom will also cost an extra $10, with the game priced at $69.99 USD. Nintendo has publicly stated it does not plan to make this a trend, and decides pricing on a "case-by-case basis" - the file size may have played a part in this decision.