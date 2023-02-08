Xenoblade Chronicles 3 made an expected appearance at the February 2023 Nintendo Direct and gave us a surprising sneak peak at what looks to be the upcoming story DLC, coming in Volume 4 of the Expansion Pass.

Before we jump into that, though, we have a release date for Volume 3 — 15th February, so one week from today! A brand new hero called Masha will be joining the party, and she's a... Lapidarist? Basically, she can make accessories for your party using special types of ore.

Along with Masha, new challenge battles are being added with roguelike elements. You'll battle waves of enemies and gain new heroes and abilities as you progress. Plus special outfits inspired by previous Xenoblade characters.

As for Volume 4, while we were given no details, we did get a little look at some of the characters — and fans of Xenoblade Chronicles 1 and 2 have likely clocked who a few of them are.

We'll be adding more details to this story as we get them. For now, let us know what you think of this reveal in the comments!