Xenoblade Chronicles 3 made an expected appearance at the February 2023 Nintendo Direct and gave us a surprising sneak peak at what looks to be the upcoming story DLC, coming in Volume 4 of the Expansion Pass.
Before we jump into that, though, we have a release date for Volume 3 — 15th February, so one week from today! A brand new hero called Masha will be joining the party, and she's a... Lapidarist? Basically, she can make accessories for your party using special types of ore.
Along with Masha, new challenge battles are being added with roguelike elements. You'll battle waves of enemies and gain new heroes and abilities as you progress. Plus special outfits inspired by previous Xenoblade characters.
As for Volume 4, while we were given no details, we did get a little look at some of the characters — and fans of Xenoblade Chronicles 1 and 2 have likely clocked who a few of them are.
Very glad this doesn't seem like they're doing the founding of the city as the DLC story because that is a very firm, "Who could possibly care?" bit of lore for me.
Don't own 3 and still haven't played 2. The footage they showed for pack 4 has my attention, but I also don't know if I want to play through all of 2 and 3...
Maybe I'll revisit 2 in the near future when I am done with Persona 3 Portable.
I hope this story DLC gets a physical copy like Torna did. It was awesome seeing Alvis and Shulk again
Im gonna have to pick up the dlc now. That teaser was more of what I wanted out of XB3 than the entirety of XB3 itself. If only it was a full game instead T^T
OMG!!!!!
NOW I'm interested in that expansion. Speculating here we goooooo
Still waiting to see if there's is a physical release. I kind of wish they would announce it or say it's not coming so I could just get digital now.
I really hope they release a physical version like they did with XC2, can't wait!
I'm gonna wait on the story dlc but looks like they are putting a bow on the franchise and considering that this is a Xeno franchise...that is amazing.
I really hope the expansion is as meaty as Torna was.
This DLC is exactly the closure the franchise needed! The way 3 ended was a flop and this will completely redeem the ending of the trilogy!
Seeing the characters present in that volume 4 tease, is just, wow.
Rex dual wielding Pyra and Mythra = win
All the win.
I am hyped, however... BOOOOOOOOO! What the hell is that censorship on the girls' outfits from Xenoblade 2? C'mon Nintendo do you think we're children in a Christian convent or something, what the hell? Screw everyone involved in making those decisions.
Those aged up characters look very cool though.
