A classic Special Weapon from the original Splatoon is returning in Splatoon 3. That's right — The Kraken is back. The popular weapon is coming out to play on 1st March 2023 when Fresh Season 2023 kicks off.

The Japanese Splatoon Twitter account shared some clips of the returning favourite — which many fans love, but this beast of a weapon is also bringing back some painful memories from their Splatoon Wii U days. Nintendo UK has also revealed its brand new name — the Kraken Royale.

The weapon appears to have undergone a number of changes since the its appearance in the original game. Namely, it looks to be a bit weaker, as it takes two hits to wipe out the enemy Inkling in the below clip. You will also be able to push The Kraken back a little easier now, going by the footage, and it has a brand new charge attack, which is an insta-kill.

Transform into a gigantic squid or octopus and chase down your enemies with the Kraken Royale special weapon – coming to #Splatoon3 in Fresh Season 2023! pic.twitter.com/uITmOhD2ra February 16, 2023

Still, even with the changes, The Kraken's reveal has made waves in the community and here at NL towers — what kind of mayhem can we cause with this returning start? We'll soon find out.

Do you have any memories of The Kraken from Splatoon? Are you looking forward to Fresh Season 2023? Let us know in the comments.