A classic Special Weapon from the original Splatoon is returning in Splatoon 3. That's right — The Kraken is back. The popular weapon is coming out to play on 1st March 2023 when Fresh Season 2023 kicks off.
The Japanese Splatoon Twitter account shared some clips of the returning favourite — which many fans love, but this beast of a weapon is also bringing back some painful memories from their Splatoon Wii U days. Nintendo UK has also revealed its brand new name — the Kraken Royale.
The weapon appears to have undergone a number of changes since the its appearance in the original game. Namely, it looks to be a bit weaker, as it takes two hits to wipe out the enemy Inkling in the below clip. You will also be able to push The Kraken back a little easier now, going by the footage, and it has a brand new charge attack, which is an insta-kill.
Still, even with the changes, The Kraken's reveal has made waves in the community and here at NL towers — what kind of mayhem can we cause with this returning start? We'll soon find out.
Do you have any memories of The Kraken from Splatoon? Are you looking forward to Fresh Season 2023? Let us know in the comments.
[source twitter.com, via twitter.com]
Comments (12)
Thanks, I hate it.
I'm sure it's been well balanced for Splatoon 3 but I have PTSD from this thing.
Kraken? Isn't that the current COVID variant?
Looks like the ship stage from Splatoon 2 is back too.
Nice. Looking forward to trying this thing.
FINALLY HE RETURNS!!
This might be the trick that gets me to return to Splatoon 3. This was my favorite super from the original.
it will make seattle hockey fans happy...
Ow oke I have never seen this before. Welcome to Splatoon 3.
I didn’t play Splatoon 1 that much but I do remember the Kraken being fun. I don’t mind Manta Maria returning though I’m excited to see how the desert ruins map looks. The biggest thing I’m excited for is the Jukebox, so now we’ll finally get to listen to music in-game!
The specials were more fun but more chaotic back then. Ironically, despite Splatoon 3’s chaos theme, I’m sure they’ll try to make the Kraken more balanced here.
The kraken lives!
I leave to play Smash Ultimate for ONE HOUR and I miss everything!?
Can't say I ever expected Kraken of all specials to come back though (thought they'd leave it behind in 1 when Reefslider does a similar thing) but this is a wonderful surprise to see! Praying it gets added to a Splatling in the future!
Can we get Ika Musume clothes now?
Fun fact! The Kraken is 100 meters from your location, and rapidly approaching.
Start Running.
