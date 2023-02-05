The GameCube might not have had much success in terms of sales, but it was actually home to quite a lot of amazing first-party titles. To this day, many of them are still essentially locked off on the same Nintendo platform. This includes games like Eternal Darkness, F-Zero GX, and even third-party hits such as Sega's Phantasy Star Online.

If you have lost hope of the GameCube library returning to a Nintendo platform any time soon, there's no need to worry - as there are other ways to relive the glory days of the stylish purple system. Video game developer and YouTuber Modern Vintage Gamer has recently taken a look at the "massive update" for Dolphin (Version 1.1.2) on the Xbox Series X|S - including the new front end while showing off series like Metroid Prime.

This latest update gives the GameCube and Wii emulator a full user interface on Microsoft's console hardware - making it easier than ever to set up and play. Basically, you no longer have to configure Dolphin settings on a PC and then copy it over to the system. According to some of the patch notes, there is now a "full settings menu in place for graphics and config" and GameCube controller defaults have also been fixed.

There's even the ability to enable the GameCube broadband adapter to play online games like PSO, you can active cheats, and resolutions can now be increased right up to 5K (5120x 4224) - with additional graphics settings on offer. MVG sums it up by saying it's an "awesome" update for Dolphin on Xbox.