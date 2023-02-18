The Super Mario Bros. Movie is just around the corner, so it's no surprise more details about this anticipated Illumination animation are surfacing each day.

The latest morsel of information comes from the Irish Film Classification office. According to the website, Mario's movie will run for 1 hour and 32 minutes (that's 92 minutes in total). It's not far off other Illumination animations like Despicable Me 2 (1 hour and 38 minutes).

Sure, it's no Lord of the Rings or Avengers epic, but it should be more than enough time to set the scene and build up to a big finale. Based on what we've seen so far, Mario will explore the Mushroom Kingdom, face off against DK and even partake in some kart racing. You can also expect to see plenty of familiar faces and even some new ones.

The Mario Bros. Movie will launch in cinemas in the UK and USA on 7th April and features an all-star cast: Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.