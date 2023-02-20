Big Run is back in Splatoon 3 for the second time in March. Kicking off on 4th March and ending on 6th March, the second Big Run will see Inklings and Octolings team up to defend the Inkblot Art Academy from another Salmonid invasion (via Nintendo UK Twitter).
Big Run #2 will kick off just a few days after Fresh Season 2023 kicks off, which in-turn drops justa day after Inkopolis and Wave 1 of the Expansion Pass. Plenty for you master splatters to get your ink all over, then.
This time you'll be protecting Inkbolt Art Academy — a returning stage from Splatoon 2. The first run saw Wahoo World serve as the battleground between Inklings, Octolings, and Salmonids, with Cohozuna being the final test of the Run.
Along with this announcement — straight from Grizzco Industries, we should say — Nintendo has given us a sneak peek at a brand new, and terrifying, King Salmonid. Called the 'Horroboros', it's decidedly massive and threatening and looks absolutely nothing like any other Salmonid we've seen. We'll have to give it everything we've got, then...
Taking place on the weekend of 4th to 6th March, you'll have a few days to get used to some of the new and adapted weapons joining the roster in Splatoon 3 with Fresh Season 2023. Plenty of time to make a splash, then.
Are you looking forward to the second Big Run next month? Let us know down below.
Ah yes, my favourite Dreamworks movie: How to Train Your Salmonid
I adore how this slinky dude looks and I can't wait for Big Run to come back as well (had a feeling they'd hold one at the start of every new season!). Intrigued as to how they're going to make Inkblot of all maps work in Salmon Run but Wahoo was a ton of fun so I'll give them the benefit of the doubt!
This is where the fun begins.
Called it, although I thought the map was more likely to be Hagglefish Market, but Inkblot might be fine. Horroboros looks great and genuinely intimidating. Cohozuna’s just a giant Cohock while this monster is pretty much an Asian dragon. I think it was teased in a certain sticker reward of an ouroboros.
Now, it’d be nice to get more and better rewards than just a model, but I’m unfortunately not counting on it. Still, Splatoon 3 will definitely keep me busy the beginning of March!
