We've seen Zelda recreated in Minecraft before, but this latest project by YouTuber C1OUS3R takes it to the next level.
Instead of calling on third-party Minecraft mods and resource packs to work some magic, they've managed to recreate Link's original top-down 2D adventure by editing textures and exploiting certain in-game features using only the "vanilla" command block functions to make it "accessible as possible".
As you can see in the video above, the project goes on to create the entire Zelda overworld, add in Link, enemies and even dungeons. The end result looks so good, you can't even tell it's running on Minecraft. There's even a "reaction" segment of the video, and it's safe to say the testers are quite impressed.
Earlier this year, the same YouTuber shared their creation of the original Super Mario Bros. in Minecraft - running entirely on vanilla Minecraft with "no mods". They've also done a Sonic the Hedgehog one which is just as amazing.
If you are seeking a more official way to play these classic Nintendo titles, you can always check them out via the Switch Online retro libraries. You can also try out the above Zelda Minecraft game via C1OUS3R's YouTube channel links. Keep in mind, you'll need the PC version of Minecraft to check it out.
What do you think of this recreation of Zelda in Minecraft? Comment below.
[source kotaku.com]
Comments (12)
I painstakingly recreated the Legend of Zelda for weeks on end, grueling over every detail. Then I let two people who have never played the Legend of Zelda, or really have any idea what it is experience it in all its glory. haha. J/k. What an amazing job. Well done.
That's impressive, I'll check out the video later.
How long before Nintendo issues a C&D?
I’ve always been impressed with what minecrafters can do with the game and this is no exception.
Reminds me of that terra swoop force map where that game doesn’t use mods and is fully vanilla Minecraft. (Command blocks are amazing aren’t they?)
Dang that's pretty neat. Glad I got to see it before the takedown.
@its_luke_c Was my thoughts as well. "Are these friendly?" facepalm But it still doesn't take away from the amazing feat of this accomplishment.
@theModestMouse The glory and the curse of the internet. Nothing really disappears.
@art_of_the_kill
What are they gonna do, take down the guys Minecraft world?
In theory he used mods... made by him. 🤣
But still it was very good.
Very cool project, I can't even use redstone in Minecraft yet! 🤣
Absolutely incredible, kudos to the creator (would love to see this project continued in the future)!
Also, nice to see some people introduced to the first Legend of Zelda thanks to it, showing how much that game still has to offer to new players even nowadays (with the only quality of life being more health from the start)!
@Cronodoug IKR??
"It doesn't use any mods! All I did was replace the textures, created new models, modified I MEAN changed a pumpkin into Link, edited some command files......."
I thought it was going to be one of those redstone CPU maps. Those things are crazy.
Still neat, though.
