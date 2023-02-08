An individual hoping to enjoy today's Nintendo Direct, believed to be a student at California State University Fullerton, has caused the campus' Acting Chief of Police to increase security after sending an oblique message to a professor urging that class be cancelled for "the good of humanity".

The news comes directly from the CSUF Police Department's Twitter page (thanks, Nintendo Everything), with Acting Chief Scot Willey confirming that a professor at the University had received an email referencing a "once-in-a-lifetime event" occurring on February 8th and suggesting that class should be cancelled.

The statement communicates that detectives learned of the Nintendo Direct presentation following "hours of investigation" before confirming that the individual reached back out to the professor in question admitting the email was a "bad joke". Regardless, the University will see increased security throughout the day out of "an abundance of caution".

It's an odd one, that's for sure, and perhaps a stark reminder that words written on the internet — whether it be via social media or email — can have a drastic effect on those reading them, intentional or not. In this case, someone's excitement seemed to get the better of them.

