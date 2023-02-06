Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us has been receiving rave reviews since its debut in January - deservedly so - with critics and audiences alike praising the show for its faithful take on the franchise along with its bold deviations (hello, episode 3!).

It's clearly gotten some folks wondering just what else could potentially receive the 'gritty' adaptation. Thanks to Saturday Night Live, we now have a bit of an idea of what Mario Kart could look like if HBO got its hands on the IP. Spoiler: it's pretty awesome.

Starring the one and only Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian), the spoof trailer showcases a Mushroom Kingdom that's been ravaged by the fearsome Bowser. When tasked with delivering Princess Peach to Rainbow Road (for reasons), Mario explains that walking isn't an option, and so hops on his kart with Peach in tow. The two even stop off at a haunted mansion to recruit Luigi - it's wild stuff!

We love how ridiculously over-the-top the whole thing is, and it certainly serves as a stark alternative take on the Mario IP when compared with the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie! Frankly, we can't choose between the two... Why not both? Yeah, both is good.