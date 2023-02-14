A tattoo artist from Stowmarket, Suffolk is aiming to tattoo all 151 original Pokémon on fans and customers to raise money for the Blue Cross animal welfare charity.

William Langford, who owns Zen Tattoo Art, has been a tattoo artist for 12 years and loved Pokémon as a kid, BBC News reports. Langford wanted to "spend the year doing something good for people/animals" and, as a result, decided to start tattooing the first 151 Pokémon and donating the money from those tattoos to charity.

"I’m aware many animals got rehomed or given away during the lockdowns and it always happens around Christmas time too", Langford says on why he chose Blue Cross. He was inspired to focus this challenge around the original 151 Pokemon after the reveal that Ash Ketchum's time in the anime was coming to an end.

And what a fabulous cause, too. It certainly helps that the tattoos look really darn good — we're thinking about popping for a drive over to Suffolk. You can check of all of the designs over on Langford's Instagram page, but here are a couple that we really like so far:

At the time of writing this, Langford has booked or completed at least 18 of the 151 palm-sized Pokémon inks, and he's aiming to raise £4,000 for Blue Cross by the end of the year. Customers can choose their own design as long as it includes one of the original Pokémon from Pokémon Red & Blue and Yellow.

To find out more about the work Blue Cross undertakes, head over to their website. And if you live near Suffolk, head on over to Zen Tattoo Art and consider getting a perfectly-inked 'mon.

What do you think of these Pokémon tattoos? Which Pokémon would you choose to get inked? Let us know in the comments.