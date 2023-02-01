Japanese toy mannufacturer Takara Tomy has revealed a new model in its popular 'Licca-chan' doll range based on Nintendo's Super Mario franchise (thanks, Automaton).
The release marks an official collaboration between Takara and Nintendo and features the doll wearing Mario's iconic red and blue overalls and hat. Also included is a cute little bag that's based on the yellow question mark block from the game series, along with a set of small paper accessories that you can whack into the bag itself. There's also a background piece that includes official Mario artwork, including Peach's castle, a Pirahna Plant, and more.
The doll's official name is “Licca-chan LD-33 Super Mario Daisuki Licca-chan”, which translates loosely to “Licca-chan LD-33 Licca-chan loves Super Mario!”. It will be available from March 10th on the official website at a price of 5280 yen (around $40). Unfortunately, however, it appears that international shipping won't be available - boo.
Nevertheless, it's an interesting collaboration and we'd be curious to see what else the two companies come up with in the future!
What do you make of this Licca-chan / Super Mario cross-over? Would you like to own one yourself? Let us know with a comment!
[source takaratomymall.jp, via automaton-media.com]
Comments (15)
What in the absolute insanity is this?
Ok, that is just strange, why are her hands so tiny???
So...looks like Nintendo is really flogging off their IPs to anyone
How cute! I know a few people in college who would be interested in this.
I have never see this girl character populair in Japan only? I love. I want one from this.
If DreamMix TV World Fighters ever makes a comeback, I wanna see this as an alt for Licca-chan.
It's funny that its release date is on MAR10 DAY.
Mario ate the wrong mushroom...
Never heard of Licca-chan before today, but this is kinda cute. It's just the character in a Mario outfit, and that's cute.
Looks creepy. I wouldn’t want that in my house.
Dolls in general have always creeped me out, but this one as a cute face at least... the Mario get-up is scaring me though.
This is cute! Shame they won't ship internationally.
Never heard of Licca-chan before now. Looks cute in Mario's outfit though.
Totally normal Chris Pratt merch for the Mario Movie tie-in, lol
Mario, have you been playing with the Super Crown? Just give it back to either Toadette or Bowser.
I do remember Licca-chan from an anime that was broadcasted here in Mexico for a while. Awesome.
What's next, Barbie? This feels so weird.
In the photo with the box, the body looks way too big for the head. As if the head was transplanted. Therefore, please sign me up for the "creepy" club.
Tap here to load 15 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...