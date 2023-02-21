Sonic the Hedgehog is no stranger to change. The franchise has crossed paths with multiple genres across the decades, from its humble beginnings as a 2D platformer to the latest "open-zone" 3D title Sonic Frontiers, and everything in between.
But what would happen if you took the concept of classic 2D Sonic and mixed it with the core aesthetics of Donkey Kong Country? Well, as spotted by our good pals over on Time Extension, you'd get Super Sonic System, a brand new fan-made game from @OMinecraftera, who has successfully completed building a stage called 'Green Passageway'.
The game looks excellent, blending the iconic "gotta go fast" gameplay of classic Sonic titles with the pre-rendered 3D graphics you'd find in Donkey Kong Country. The combination sounds odd in theory, but judging from the video provided on Twitter, it's actually a match made in heaven. We also love how Sonic himself looks here; it's such a drastic departure from his usual slick visuals, and we think it works like a charm.
It's likely going to be a little while until the full game is completed, but we've definitely got our fingers crossed for a demo or playable version in the near future. It just goes to show what's possible when passionate fans take matters into their own hands.
What do you make of this Sonic / Donkey Kong crossover? Let us know with a comment below.
[source twitter.com, via timeextension.com]
Just looks like a Sonic level.
Inb4 all those "looks more interesting than anything Sonic Team has come up with in the past decade" comments.
That being said...
Yeah, I think this looks more interesting than anything Sonic Team has come up in the past decade.
I'm not seeing the Donkey Kong inspiration - it looks like a Sonic game. Still, looks good for what it is.
To mush hedgehog, not enough apes.
Bored after 10 seconds personally, but good luck to the dev and target audience.
95% Sonic 5% DKC. Was hoping for something 50/50
Didn't Sega tried something like this back in the 90s already though with the game called Sonic Blast? It's a 2D side-scrolling Sonic game but with 3D render sprites and backgrounds like Vectorman which heavily take inspirations from Donkey Kong Country.
I really don't see the DKC component here. And from the looks of it, this game is in a very early stage, with Sonic not getting it by enemies.
While I love fan creations, I really prefer people making something of their own, instead of another fan project.
That sure was a lot of just holding Right.
Certainly has a different look to it. But from what I could see it was pretty shallow, collision detection looked terrible, challenge seemed none existent and the animation looked very basic if not broken in places. The DKC link of it being pre-rendered, is a bit tenuous imo. But I'll let that go.
As a fan made demo, it's pretty good I suppose. I'll give them that. Is it worthy of a mention on NL? Hmmm debatable I think. I guess you roped in the DKC link to justify it
I like the music most.
What is the DK inspiration here? That there are palm trees? That's like saying Dark Souls is a Zelda inspired game, because there are swords.
@The_BAAD_Man
I think it's the OG DKC Visual Asthetic combined with Sonic. Personally I dig, it was very soothing to watch. Reminds me of Toe Jam and Earl 2 as well.
It looks like a 32X or early Saturn game. Neat
@Serpenterror I love all the late-life stuff on the Master System - stuff like this and Street Fighter 2 - barely playable, but incredible feats of engineering.
My faith in Dankey Kang has been rewarded.
