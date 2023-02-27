Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

As we celebrate Pokémon Day, the Pokémon Company has released the entire soundtrack for Pokémon Red and Blue (or Green, if you like) for streaming and download.

The catch is that the Pokémon Sound Library website is region locked to Japan and Asia, meaning you'll need a VPN if you're going to access it. If you're able to visit the site, however, you'll have access to all 45 tracks from the original soundtrack with the ability to download individual .wav versions of each piece of music. The Pokémon Company states that you're free to use the music however you wish so long as you're not generating any revenue from it.

For those unable to access the site, the entire soundtrack has been uploaded to a single YouTube video for your perusal, with timestamps delineating each individual track. You can check this out in the embed at the top of this article.

The release comes prior to today's big Pokémon Presents showcase, which The Pokémon Company has stated will reveal 20 minutes' worth of news in celebration of Pokémon Day. For our predictions on what might be shown, check out the article below, and be sure to let us know what you're hoping to see.