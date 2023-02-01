Pokémon HOME has received another update today, and while it isn't the "big one" we're all waiting for, it's certainly making steps towards that.

Serebii shared the update on Twitter, which is live on both iOS and Android. The Switch version is still under maintenance, so the new version will likely be ready for that soon.

This new update adds the ability to see Ranked Battles data and information from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, as well as battle results from Pokémon Sword & Shield. It's not a big patch, but surely, surely, the next update will be for that long-awaited ability to transfer Scarlet & Violet Pokémon to HOME?

Here are the patch notes from the iOS App Store:

Pokémon HOME, Version 2.1.0, 1st February 2023

What’s New

- Added Ranked Battles information from Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet to the Battle Data feature.

Notes:

- If you've linked Pokémon HOME to a Nintendo Account with data from Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet, you'll now be able to view results from your Ranked Battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

- You can view your battle results from Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield by choosing View Past Battle Records. Other issues have also been addressed in order to ensure a user-friendly experience.

Are you still waiting for that big Scarlet & Violet update? Are you taking part in the new Ranked Battles? Let us know!