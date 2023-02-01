Pokémon HOME has received another update today, and while it isn't the "big one" we're all waiting for, it's certainly making steps towards that.
Serebii shared the update on Twitter, which is live on both iOS and Android. The Switch version is still under maintenance, so the new version will likely be ready for that soon.
This new update adds the ability to see Ranked Battles data and information from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, as well as battle results from Pokémon Sword & Shield. It's not a big patch, but surely, surely, the next update will be for that long-awaited ability to transfer Scarlet & Violet Pokémon to HOME?
Here are the patch notes from the iOS App Store:
Pokémon HOME, Version 2.1.0, 1st February 2023
What’s New
- Added Ranked Battles information from Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet to the Battle Data feature.
Notes:
- If you've linked Pokémon HOME to a Nintendo Account with data from Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet, you'll now be able to view results from your Ranked Battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.
- You can view your battle results from Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield by choosing View Past Battle Records.
Other issues have also been addressed in order to ensure a user-friendly experience.
Are you still waiting for that big Scarlet & Violet update? Are you taking part in the new Ranked Battles? Let us know!
[source apps.apple.com, via twitter.com]
Comments (6)
So... you need the mobile version of the app to see your battle rankings pertaining to games on an entirely different device (which doesn't yet support the feature)?
You just got to laugh.
The fact that they bothered creating a whole separate patch for this when it should have been included with the more substantial Scarlet/Violet update to be introduced at a later date.
You just got to laugh harder.
Really wish they didn't always drag their feet so long on adding compatibility for these things.
I'm missing the patch note that says this app is free to use when you have an expensive Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription.
....
What do you MEAN that's not planned?!
... it really should be, if you ask me. There's no reason for this app to be as expensive as it is, imho.
@Yosher : It's obscenely overpriced for what it is. Hell, seeing as they were adamant on charging money for it, then it should have been part of the base NSO subscription (let alone gatekeeping it behind the Expansion pass).
And to think that I thought Pokémon Bank was an absurd rip-off. Pokémon Home's annual subscription costs nearly 4 times as much!
@Sisilly_G The Pokémon Company would rather charge people extra than get compensation from Nintendo for being part of NSO. I'm usually against companies buying out other companies. But Nintendo should have outright bought Game Freak very early on so they had more control and say over the Pokémon series. The whole creation of The Pokémon Company has just caused more headaches and woes than actual benefits. I remember when Mario Maker released, Nintendo were finally allowed to use the Pokemon Amiibo for unlocks but unlike other characters such as Link, the Pokemon weren't allowed to have Pokemon soundtracks or sound effects. If it wasn't for Nintendo holding a third of the stakes in TPC and half in Creatures, Pokémon would have gone multiplat by now.
@TanukiTrooper : Do you have evidence supporting the amiibo situation? I mean, it's plausible enough, and I suspected that TPCi's possessiveness over their IP has contributed to the absence of Pokémon crossovers with other Nintendo franchises, but I'm not aware of any official (or insider) stance on them holding such a position. Either way, it's a shame because it would have been cool to have Pokémon amiibo integration in other games (hell, even in their own games).
Tap here to load 6 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...