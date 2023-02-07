Overwatch 2 is entering new territory in Season 3 with the announcement of collaborations - similar to what we've seen in other free-to-play titles like Fortnite and even the LEGO Bastion skin in the original Overwatch game.

The second game will be kicking things off with a special One Punch Man anime collab. If you're not familiar with the One Punch Man hero Saitama, he's basically one of the most OP anime heroes of all time - who can defeat anyone and everything with just a single punch. His outfit in Overwatch 2 is paired with Doomfist.

This season launches on 7th February (that's today or tomorrow depending on your location). Apart from this new skin, there'll be new rewards, an all-new battle pass, a new map, new seasonal competitive events, and much more to unlock. Check out the trailer below (you can see the One Punch promo around the minute mark):

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-download title available on the Switch eShop. Will you be giving this event a go? What other collaborations would you like to see in Overwatch 2 in the future? Leave your thoughts in the comments.