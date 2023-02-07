Overwatch 2 is entering new territory in Season 3 with the announcement of collaborations - similar to what we've seen in other free-to-play titles like Fortnite and even the LEGO Bastion skin in the original Overwatch game.
The second game will be kicking things off with a special One Punch Man anime collab. If you're not familiar with the One Punch Man hero Saitama, he's basically one of the most OP anime heroes of all time - who can defeat anyone and everything with just a single punch. His outfit in Overwatch 2 is paired with Doomfist.
This season launches on 7th February (that's today or tomorrow depending on your location). Apart from this new skin, there'll be new rewards, an all-new battle pass, a new map, new seasonal competitive events, and much more to unlock. Check out the trailer below (you can see the One Punch promo around the minute mark):
Overwatch 2 is a free-to-download title available on the Switch eShop. Will you be giving this event a go? What other collaborations would you like to see in Overwatch 2 in the future? Leave your thoughts in the comments.
Comments (15)
Why is the graphics so beautiful now much better?
Lol. Blizzard were always known for their exemplary worldbuilding over the years and I appreciated the nuggets of lore you’d get from the skins earned though normal gameplay in Overwatch 1. Now that it’s got paid battle passes we’re fully down the product placement route. I’d say it was sad to see but it’s Blizzard so it’s not really.
@nessisonett
To be fair, they are still producing really awesome lore based skins and cosmetics. This is the very first time they've done a crossover like this.
my bigger beef is the cost of the cosmetics on the store. i still feel like lootboxes were a better system then what they have currently (although they have lowered prices on things significantly after fans shouted at them)
I'm not downloading Overwatch 2 until it has a crossover with Homeworld 3.
Oh great now I get to be slapped around the map by One Punch Man while just trying to heal my teammates lol
A shame the prices are rather expensive but I'm fine playing without looking fancy.
Gotta check all those games as a service checkmarks because the game as a service concept has become nothing more than a soulless ever consuming and replicating pile of gray goo.
@HotGoomba You'd better get yourself a chair, it's gonna take a while
Seeing that one-punch skin is weird, given Saitama was a regular-looking absolutely unfit guy, who nobody supposed of having any powers
I was not expecting this! I have to say I’m happy because I loved playing him as if he was one punch man, but probably not gonna buy any of them if they’re 20 dollars, and even then I can’t see them, so as much as I will love, love to own a tornado skin, I will probably not end up getting it if it’s overpriced, still really cool collab of one of my favorite manga and anime!
@J-Manix98 I know they were hated, but now, I would do anything to have them back over this, they were better, and they were completely optional, I played overwatch for years and I never, ever spent a cent on loot boxes, and I still have amazing skins, and had lots of fun.
I only clicked for info on the One Punch Man collab.👊
At some point I really should boot up OW2 and see how it is...
I played a ton of Overwatch. Once Overwatch 2 was released, I gave it a fair chance. I wasn't going to bash it because it was Blizzard or because it was free to play. I played it for a few weeks but lost interest. This is a sequel that is not as good as the first, in my opinion. The worst part is that I purchased the first game and can't play it anymore. That's the shadiest thing about the series that people don't really talk about.
I, for one, love a collab. I only play support characters, so I probably won’t really use this. I love it in theory though. Keep it coming!
Wonder if Doomfist will get some exclusive voice lines with this, similar to Tracer’s Comic skin.
Tap here to load 15 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...