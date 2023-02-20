Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nippon Ichi Software, the developer and publisher behind games like Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtuless and Yomawari: Lost in the Dark, is teasing a brand new 2023 RPG for the Nintendo Switch.

The teaser trailer, which you can view above, tells us next to nothing about what the game will entail, but a cheeky Google translate of the text included perhaps indicates that the game might take place within a school setting. Maybe we're getting something similar to the Danganronpa franchise?

What we assume is the title of the game is also displayed in the trailer, but is heavily distorted. If you can work out exactly what it says, let us know with a comment. We think there's an 'X' there, and an 'E'..?

Regardless, we're certain NIS Japan will share some more details on the project soon, but it definitely looks like one to keep a close eye on.

The publisher also recently confirmed that Disgaea 7 will be launching in the west this coming Autumn/Fall. You can check out the announcement trailer in the article below.