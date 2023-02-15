Nintendo has put a lot of energy into the world of Splatoon 3, and now to celebrate, it's releasing a special art book and soundtrack.

The book will cover the lore, culture, and stages featured in Splatoon, and will also show off the game's weapons, gear, hero mode, and even cover the Salmon Run and other modes. It's arriving on 31st March. Unfortunately, it's only been confirmed in Japan right now. Here's a look at some of the artwork:

As for the soundtrack, it's arriving on 26th April and will feature four discs with songs from the game as well as some tracks performed at Nintendo Live 2022's concert. It'll also contain a booklet, focused on the band Deep Cut - sharing their secrets.