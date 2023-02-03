The Pokémon Company has revealed the next official Trading Card Game set for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, called Triple Beat. As you would expect from a name like this, the set focuses on Paldea's three starter Pokémon — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly — along with their evolutions.
The cards were revealed via a stream and some of the art has been shared on Twitter — and we're enamoured! particularly with the rare starter cards.
Joe Merrick (of Serebii) shared images of what are some of the most adorable Pokémon cards we've ever seen below:
Okay, look, Fuecoco in a shopping cart is irresistible. Look at them eating! All three are pretty perfect, to be honest. And the rest of the art for the deck is really great too — Paldean Tauros has some pretty amazing art, for example.
You can check out all of the new Pokémon cards via the Pokémon TCG stream at the top, or head on over to Serebii to see all of the different variants. Triple Beat launches on 10th March in Japan, with a Western release date yet to be revealed.
What do you think of these rare Pokémon cards? Will you be getting into the TCG with the new Scarlet & Violet decks? Let us know in the comments!
That cat Pokemon is myn. This is the first time I like a grass Pokemon from the starters. I always choosed Fire type.
The Fuecoco card is the absolute CUTEST!
Just a small correction, it's Triplet Beat, not Triple Beat. These starter cards look awesome though! I'll try to get some packs.
Not into TCG anymore but I'm loving this art. I might just buy these for that alone, assuming I can get hold of them ofc.
Fuecoco my beloved. Quaxly looks so cute too.
I only have a few cards, but I forever love seeing all the artwork and slice-of-life glimpses we get into the world of Pokemon through the TCG.
Beautiful artwork, I'm torn between Sprigatito and Fuecoco as my favorite just like I was when I had to choose my starter (picked Fuecoco in the end then simply because my sister got Sprigatito)!
The artwork never fails to impress.
Fuecoco in that shopping cart! X3
