The Pokémon Company has revealed the next official Trading Card Game set for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, called Triple Beat. As you would expect from a name like this, the set focuses on Paldea's three starter Pokémon — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly — along with their evolutions.

The cards were revealed via a stream and some of the art has been shared on Twitter — and we're enamoured! particularly with the rare starter cards.

Joe Merrick (of Serebii) shared images of what are some of the most adorable Pokémon cards we've ever seen below:

Okay, look, Fuecoco in a shopping cart is irresistible. Look at them eating! All three are pretty perfect, to be honest. And the rest of the art for the deck is really great too — Paldean Tauros has some pretty amazing art, for example.

You can check out all of the new Pokémon cards via the Pokémon TCG stream at the top, or head on over to Serebii to see all of the different variants. Triple Beat launches on 10th March in Japan, with a Western release date yet to be revealed.

What do you think of these rare Pokémon cards? Will you be getting into the TCG with the new Scarlet & Violet decks? Let us know in the comments!