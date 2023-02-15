Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's next distribution event has been revealed, and through it, you'll be able to get yourself a special Garganacl.

The code will be distributed during the the Oceania International Championships, Serebii shared on Twitter. But don't worry, everyone will be able to use the code, and we'll be sure to share it with you as soon as we can.

Garganacl might seem like an odd choice at first, however, the distribution is based on Jiseok Lee's own Garganacl. Lee won the first Scarlet & Violet VGC Regional in San Diego in January, with many fans touting his Garganacl as the MVP of the tournament.



Serebii Update: A Garganacl based on Jiseok Lee's Garganacl will be distributed via code in the Oceania International Championships stream this weekend February 14, 2023

The Garganacl will have a Tera Type of Poison, will come with the moves Salt Cure, Recover, Wide Guard, and Protect, and will be holding Leftovers.

We don't know how long the code will be valid for, but it will likely only be redeemable over the weekend. The tournament takes places in Melbourne, Australia and kicks off on 17th February, concluding on 19th February (local time). You can also watch the championships over on the official Pokémon Twitch channel.