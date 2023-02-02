Mario Kart Tour is kicking off the Exploration Tour on 7th February, and with it, a brand new course for the Mario Kart series is being introduced — Piranha Plant Cove!
Announced by the official Mario Kart Tour Twitter account, we don't know much about the new course yet, except that it's an underwater course filled with ruins and statues of Piranha Plants. You can see two Petey Piranha stone heads near the back. Also, everyone remembers the eel from Super Mario 64, right? He's there too! Great! All of our nightmares back to haunt us...
The team want us all to play a little game of 'Spot the Difference', probably to hammer home the 'Exploration' theme of the tour.
Of course, a new course in Mario Kart Tour is exciting, but this begs the question — will this course be coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Tour tracks have featured prominently in the Booster Course Pass, with Sky-High Sundae also being a new course that was created for Tour (but first appeared in Wave 2 of the DLC).
If you want to try out Piranha Plant Cove in Tour, you can check out the course when it arrives on 7th February next week!
Do you think we'll be seeing this course in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Do you enjoy underwater courses? Let us know!
[source twitter.com]
Comments (13)
Nice! Likely new DLC course for MK8DX. I really love that Tour was included.
How does this mobile crap get so much content?!
Jelly.
@ketrac just one word MONEY
This looks great! I'd be happy for it to move over to MK8D..but we have some great unreleased classic tracks already, such as many from GC days! Look,s very fun. Mario Kart Tour is fun...I don't spend anything on it but still have a great time (OK I admit I DID once buy rubies to buy Party Toad!)
Of course this will come to 8 Deluxe.
We might as well just give up on the hope of MarioKart 9, they are just putting these new tracks on their mobile game and then will be part of one of the expansions, its just sad
@Bunkerneath I know. I just don't understand why people pay for mobile games
Hopefully its more like Ninja Hideaway and less like Merry Mountain and that Ice cream track
@Bunkerneath Mario Kart Tour is MK9. How do people not understand this by now?
@mariomaster96 Right. I think we have more than our fair share of ovals in the series.
@ketrac for me it’s some sort of addiction tbh. I hate it. The games are made to hook people on them… :/ I’ve spent so much money on Fire Emblem Heroes. I feel like if I stop playing it and spending money, all the money I’ve already spent on it will be for nothing.
It's great to get new tracks to Mario Kart 8. No doubt this will be in future dlc.
People always need some time to familiar with new stuff.
@Dylansuxx Spoiler: it's all for nothing and the game will shut down with no way to maintain what you bought. Mobile games are not preserved. They are use and dispose.
If you did it on a credit card you might still be able to do a chargeback.
Tap here to load 13 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...