Mario Kart Tour is kicking off the Exploration Tour on 7th February, and with it, a brand new course for the Mario Kart series is being introduced — Piranha Plant Cove!

Announced by the official Mario Kart Tour Twitter account, we don't know much about the new course yet, except that it's an underwater course filled with ruins and statues of Piranha Plants. You can see two Petey Piranha stone heads near the back. Also, everyone remembers the eel from Super Mario 64, right? He's there too! Great! All of our nightmares back to haunt us...

The team want us all to play a little game of 'Spot the Difference', probably to hammer home the 'Exploration' theme of the tour.

pic.twitter.com/TV0dus2CZJ Piranha Plant Cove, an all-new course for the Mario Kart series, will appear in the Exploration Tour starting Feb. 7, 10:00 PM PT! To get ready, can you spot the differences between these two images? There are 10 in total! #MarioKartTour February 2, 2023

Of course, a new course in Mario Kart Tour is exciting, but this begs the question — will this course be coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Tour tracks have featured prominently in the Booster Course Pass, with Sky-High Sundae also being a new course that was created for Tour (but first appeared in Wave 2 of the DLC).

If you want to try out Piranha Plant Cove in Tour, you can check out the course when it arrives on 7th February next week!

Do you think we'll be seeing this course in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Do you enjoy underwater courses? Let us know!