Tetris, the upcoming biographical from director Jon S. Baird, has secured a March premiere date and will be shown at South by Southwest 2023.
The event itself will take place between 10th and 19th of March in Austin, Texas and "features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of networking opportunities".
The movie will be available through Apple's own streaming platform, AppleTV+, later this year, though no firm release date has been announced as of yet. It will star actor Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers, the businessman and developer known for securing the rights for Tetris on multiple platforms.
The film will also carry an 'R' rating for language, so you can probably expect a fair few naughty words here and there!
Are you interested in checking out the upcoming Tetris movie, or will Mario have your heart come April 2023? Let us know!
[source twitter.com, via timeextension.com]
Comments (26)
Tetris Movie ??? Ah yes, there is already one :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hwR4WLqAsM
Ah, it's more of a documentary, less of a Pixels starring Adam Sandler.
I kinda hoped it would be a movie staring the L-Block as the protagonist
For a second I thought we got Pixels 2: The Electric Boogaloo.
@mariomaster96 See above !
@mariomaster96 The protagonists of Tetris are the I block for classic Tetris and the T block for modern Tetris.
Sooooo thank god Uwe Boll didn’t get to make that OTHER Tetris movie trilogy huh?
The Story of Tetris from Gaming Historian is one of my favorite videos on YouTube. It does a really good job explaining all the twists and turns that surrounded Tetris's release.
@gurtifus I'm guessing that's the better Tetris movie.
I’ll forget both, cheers!
Tetris has been ported to virtually everything. Now they've even figured out how to port it to the movies. Geez.
Remember when they said they were planning a sci-fi Tetris trilogy? Whatever happened to that?
Next:
Tetris the Musical!!!
Sigh I was really looking forward to the trials and tribulations of being a Tetris block in love - a really nice rom-com with Jennifer Aniston
people dress up as tetris blocks and crash into other and explode the end.
I'm actually looking forward to this much more than the Mario movie, which I doubt I'll even bother seeing. Bio pics are great and the Tetris story is very cool.
I've actually hyped for this movie. It's not a documentary. It's a dramatisation of the fight over the games rights after it was first developed. Even the true story of it is exciting and weird so this should be good.
Lol, guess it's not an adaptation of the game Tetris. Does anyone remember that there was a PlayStation 2 Tetris (Tetris Worlds i think) that tried to have some sort of a plot? fun times.
...
It would be cool if there was a movie with the Puyo Puyo / Puyo Puyo Tetris characters. I love Sega's ragtag bunch of puzzle weirdos, would be nice to see them interact with each other in something other than the static story mode cutscenes.
Making a grand assumption this will be somewhat similar to David Fincher's/Aaron Sorkin's "The Social Network"... But about Tetris.
Sounds cool to me!
@gurtifus It thought you beat me to it... but here is the ACTUAL full Tetris movie trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AhwGEa7507g
...I thought the movie was going to be about these blocks being aliens trying to invade our world?
Starring Chris Pratt as the L-shaped tetromino.
Rated R for the connection to Ghislaine Maxwell's family?
Oh they're making a movie that justifies existing and not just a bunch of hacks writing a nonsense plot to somehow tie into (insert IP here) like Battleship or whatever. I've always been fascinated by every crazy thing that happened from the first decade or so of Tetris' existence since that one show from G4 back in the day went into it.
Holy hell entertainment really IS dead. Not a single fresh idea in decades.
@theModestMouse I mean who else though of making a dramatization of the story of the creation of Tetris in the Soviet Union?
Also the "entertainment is dead" claim always gets a laugh out of me.
Tap here to load 26 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...