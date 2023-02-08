During today's Nintendo Direct showcase, Motion Twin announced that the major DLC expansion for Dead Cells, called Return to Castlevania, will be heading to the Switch on March 9th, 2023.
Classic characters like Richtor Belmont, Alucard, Dracula, and Death all appear to make substantial appearances, with the latter two serving as fearsome boss characters.
"The inspiration behind it all returns to its 2D action roots! Castlevania’s unforgettable characters & gothic setting meet the fast-paced combat of the award-winning roguelite Dead Cells in this unprecedented collaboration.
A gateway to a striking castle has suddenly appeared, and an imposing warrior called Richter asks you to help him vanquish the great evil within.
Enticed by the promise of new loot rather than a sense of moral duty, you strike out through the grounds and corridors of the gothic castle to find and kill this mysterious Dracula...
Slay hordes of his supernatural minions as you progress through our biggest DLC yet, including two levels, three bosses and a new storyline!"
Is dead cells any good? Cause I like rouge likes.
I’d love this to be a standalone
@Greatluigi yes, it’s awesome
Fantastic, hopefully they make a physical version of this. Dead Cell is a fantastic game now with great expansions.
@Greatluigi it is amazing, and the devs have given tons of post release updates, many for free.
@Greatluigi you could argue it’s one the best rougelites. For 2d roguelites it may be the best.
One more reason why I absolutely have to get Dead Cells at some point!
@Greatluigi "Is dead cells any good? Cause I like rouge likes."
MetaCritic gives it between 87-91 across platforms.
The Game Awards winner Best Action game of the year
The Game Awards winner Best Independent game of the year
IGN - 9.5
Gamespot - 9
NintendoLife - 9
There's already way too much Dead Cells. Because the vast vast vast majority of people will never see 99% of the content they've made for it. They need to stop being lazy, and design an actual game with levels and progression and stop this rogue lite nonsense. But they'd rather skip the development time and just let the CPU generate random levels.
If they made an actual linear castlevania-like game, like the NES and SNES and mega drive and turbografx16 ones, it'd be much much better. Just look at Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 1 and 2. They are both significantly better than Dead Cells is, because they play basically identically to the NES castlevanias (except with more variety than even castlevania 3 had, with 4 different characters for each game that have very different abilities and movement options, and in the 2nd game once you beat it, you can play as the 4 characters from the first game, so there's 8 characters in total for that, it's excellent).
It's such a shame that the Dead Cells people don't make a proper game. They're clearly talented. But what is the point of creating all this DLC content that literally 99% of players will never ever see, because like most rogue lites it's incredibly poorly balanced and seems to revel in being hard like it's trying to be dark souls.
I hope they one day make literally anything else. But they're just gonna keep making dead cells content that nobody will ever see, and they'll eventually stop being able to make money that way, and they'll go out of business and won't be able to find employment at any other developer, and it'll be deserved. They need to stop being lazy and make a proper linear game with levels designed by a human instead of by a computer.
