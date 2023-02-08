There's already way too much Dead Cells. Because the vast vast vast majority of people will never see 99% of the content they've made for it. They need to stop being lazy, and design an actual game with levels and progression and stop this rogue lite nonsense. But they'd rather skip the development time and just let the CPU generate random levels.

If they made an actual linear castlevania-like game, like the NES and SNES and mega drive and turbografx16 ones, it'd be much much better. Just look at Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 1 and 2. They are both significantly better than Dead Cells is, because they play basically identically to the NES castlevanias (except with more variety than even castlevania 3 had, with 4 different characters for each game that have very different abilities and movement options, and in the 2nd game once you beat it, you can play as the 4 characters from the first game, so there's 8 characters in total for that, it's excellent).

It's such a shame that the Dead Cells people don't make a proper game. They're clearly talented. But what is the point of creating all this DLC content that literally 99% of players will never ever see, because like most rogue lites it's incredibly poorly balanced and seems to revel in being hard like it's trying to be dark souls.

I hope they one day make literally anything else. But they're just gonna keep making dead cells content that nobody will ever see, and they'll eventually stop being able to make money that way, and they'll go out of business and won't be able to find employment at any other developer, and it'll be deserved. They need to stop being lazy and make a proper linear game with levels designed by a human instead of by a computer.