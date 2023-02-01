Developer DevM Games has announced that the wacky 3D platformer Super Adventure Hand will be making its way to the Switch later this year, sometime in Q3 2023.
In Super Adventure Hand, you play as a, um... hand, and you need to find the rest of your body and reattach yourself, because that just makes sense, right? What follows is perhaps one of the most insane platformers you'll have likely seen in quite some time; one in which you'll need to avoid deadly obstacles like chains and sawblades all while customising your hand with fabulous nailpaint. What more could you want?
Here are some key features from DevM Games:
- 50+ finger twisting levels!
- Walk on walls, rolling boulders, chains and much more.
- Drive a small car or why not take the skateboard!
- 5 fantastic high friction digits!
- Feet, yuck!
- Scary fires, sawblades and other obstacles!
- State of the art hand physics!
- One really charismatic thumb!
- An exciting nail-biting story!
“ Feet, yuck!”
Foot haters! 😂🤣❤️❤️
I want to channel my inner Thing by exploring desolate frozen locations hoping the few humans I save along the way don't let their inner Thing out and mutate into qrotesque monstrosities. That John Carpenter's Thing. Maybe I'll play some Carrion again. But this does seem fun as well.
Rip off of Glover?
The way the fingers move in that video just looks awful
This looks like the game Glover wished to be.
"State of the art hand physics" 😂👏
I’ll wait till the rom drops online and play it for free. Get that five finger discount
Looks weird and a bit like Glover, might give it a go
Looks handy. I digit. Hopefully they won't palm off a poor game on us... but it looks like they've made a good fist of it. Controls could be tricky, but I'm sure that I will finger them out and eventually nail them. I am looking forefinger to this!
How on earth is anyone making a connection to Glover and this game? Has anyone googled that game recently?
There is some stark differences, let me tell you. A disembodied hand isn't enough, that's like saying National Geographic is Crash Bandicoot comics.
Aside from that; Don't hype this game up too much. It spawned off of physics testing and made a "game" out of it. Think of it like Goat Simulator, but with a hand.
@Paraka Certainly looks like one of these "haha bad physics funny" games
