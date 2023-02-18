Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Indie publisher tinyBuild games has announced it will be launching Punch Club 2: Fast Forward on the Switch at some point in 2023.

This boxing management simulator by Lazy Bear Games is a sequel to the original Punch Club, which was released on the Switch eShop in 2018 and 3DS in 2017. This follow-up features a "gritty, humourous, 80's cyberpunk-themed" world.

Your job in this simulation is to manage your time and funds, whilst climbing to the top of the fighting leagues, solving crimes, working for the police and even assisting the mob and mafia. There are also quests to complete, new fighting schools and moves to unlock, and branching storylines.

Here's a bit about the story, along with some screenshots: