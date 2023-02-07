Bayonetta 3 is the latest Switch exclusive to join the 1 million club. In Nintendo's latest financial report, the company reports that the long-awaited sequel from PlatinumGames just squeaked over the line with 1.04 million units sold.

Launching early-ish into Q3, those sales figures are pretty decent for the Umbra Witch's third outing. The Switch version of Bayonetta 2 managed to hit 1.04 million units by December 2021, while it struggled to even reach 400k on the Wii U. The first Bayonetta has seen multiple releases, first launching on the PS3 and Xbox 360, and managed 2 million copies between those systems.

With Bayonetta 3's strong critical reception, we'll have to wait and see if it approaches those higher figures. And we also have a prequel game coming out in just over a month in Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon.