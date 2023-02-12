Video game companies have to deal with a lot of things behind the scenes, and one story that's recently come to light isn't pleasant at all.
According to a translation by Nintendo Everything, Japanese media outlet Kyoto Shimbun reports the arrest of a "36-year-old female permatemp on suspicion of intimidation" on 9th February 2023 for allegedly sending death threats to a Nintendo executive in June last year.
It's unclear who exactly was targeted at the Kyoto-based headquarters, but a package sent by the suspect supposedly contained a bag of incense and some alarming documents.
One of the messages attached reportedly included notes like "I'll kill you" and "Die Nintendo!", and made reference to a specific date. According to local police, the supect has apparently never met the Nintendo executive and there's believed to be "no personal hatred".
Nintendo hasn't publicly commented on the incident at this point in time, but if we hear any developments, we'll update you.
[source kyoto-np.co.jp, via nintendoeverything.com]
Comments (17)
GEEZ! I know some people hate nintendo for “reasons” (being way too overprotective of their property’s) but this is crossing the line!
I know people want a new F-Zero but god damn
And all that because there was no next gen switch 2 in the direct.
So this permatemp employee sent the messages to one of their seniors? Sounds like they had serious issues with this executive.
I wonder if this is one of those situations you often hear about in Japan. Where people don't feel like they can express their feelings or opinions and so lash out in unhealthy ways like this.
I wonder if she worked for Nintendo, and had bad relations with this exec. The above poster is asking the same thing that I have on my mind, so I echo those sentiments. Japan still treats women like second-class citizens in some aspects of their culture, so I would be interested to hear the other side of the story.
"the other side of the story". — um, there's no justification for sending death threats ever. That person has revoked their right to be heard.
I guess they took the $70 Zelda price pretty hard.
Must've been a Sony fangirl.
@AngelSlayer lolno, the motive definitely should be investigated thoroughly if it's bad, death threat or not. If Nintendo is doing some heinous *****, I would like to hear about it.
@AngelSlayer I'm not looking for justification. I'm seeking better understanding. There's always at least two sides to every story. Put away your pitchfork. Anger is a cry for help.
Why can’t people express their feelings in a grown-up manner? In America we don’t do unacceptable things like send fragrant letters to people. Instead, we express feelings of resentment and betrayal using civilized methods like readily available military grade firearms.
@AngelSlayer Absolutely nobody has the right to make somebody feel afraid for their life. But don't look at any situation in black and white. She committed a crime and the law have taken those necessary steps because it's their duty. But a reaction like hers needs further investigation. If she wanted to kill the executive, she would have just done it. Instead she expressed feelings of hatred towards them. And why just them? She was also a temporary employee. Temps have few employee rights and work is scarce in Japan. So people will do whatever they can to keep a job. Did this executive make demands on this temp which could cause such a reaction? ...Or it could be completely unjustified and she is just evil.
Either way, hopefully we'll hear more about this as it unfolds.
What is wrong with people man, No one deserves that.
What is wrong with people?!
Agree that there could be more to this story. Perhaps this executive did do something to upset this employee in the past?
I've toned it down a bit because this is a family site, but some people are getting ideas.
Wild. The woman clearly needs some sort of help though, that’s not the actions of a sane person, especially if she’s never actually met this executive and holds no personal malice against them.
@Maxz Your level of sarcasm is unwarranted, misplaced, misguided, mis-everything. Holy *****.
