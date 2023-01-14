Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo's first major release of the year Fire Emblem Engage is due out on the Switch next week. If you're eager to see more, you've come to the right place, as our lovely video team has uploaded some brand-new gameplay footage.

For anyone wondering, this new entry runs in docked mode at around 972p, and in portable, the display is below 720p. As for the frame rate, you're looking at a target of about 30fps, with some occasional frame drops here and there (thanks, Digital Foundry).

We've also had the chance to go hands-on with the game and we're feeling pretty positive about it right now. If you want some other impressions, be sure to check out our preview round-up. We'll also have a review up next week - so be on the lookout for that!