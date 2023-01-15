There have been a number of stories over the years about possibly reviving The Simpsons Hit & Run - a Grand Theft Auto-like title set in the fictional town of Springfield. While we don't seem to be any closer to a comeback, it seems the game's soundtrack was actually uploaded to services like Spotify and Apple Music in recent times:

Surprisingly, Disney has released the soundtrack to The Simpsons Hit and Run on Spotify like Go Simpsonic with The Simpsons, Testify and Songs in the Key of Springfield. pic.twitter.com/vZTciqO58L January 12, 2023

While this news is circulating again now, it seems this upload originally took place a number of months ago (thanks, TheGamer).

Unsurprisingly, it's got some wondering if the game might return in the near future. Back in 2021, Matt Selman - an individual who worked on the animated show since 1997 - mentioned how he would "love" to see Hit & Run revived, but said it would be "complicated" to bring back (via IGN):

“I would love to see a remastered version of [Simpsons Hit & Run], I would, [but] it's a complicated corporate octopus to try to make that happen.”

In 2019, the game's producer, Vlad Ceraldi, also expressed how "wonderful" a possible remake of Hit & Run could be.