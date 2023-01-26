The popular SwitchBuddy mobile app, which primarily acts as a way to transfer Switch screenshots from your console to your mobile device in a way that doesn't make you want to pull out your hair, is getting a substantial update.

Available for the App Store on January 26th, 2023 and currently in development for Android, Version 3 of SwitchBuddy will add several new features beyond screenshot transfers to make it the go-to mobile app for your Switch needs.

Primarily, a games database will be added to allow you to keep track of upcoming Switch titles. Games will be grouped by months to make navigation easy and will contain vital game information along with key art, screenshots, and more. You'll also be able to add countdown timer widgets for any game that you mark as a favourite; so if you're itching to check how long is left until The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches, you can simply add the widget to your homescreen and obsess over it in comfort on a daily basis - ahh, bliss.

The app remains free to download, but with Version 3, an optional 'SwitchBuddy+' subscription tier has also been added and will be priced at $18 a year. This will unlock bonus in-app themes, alternate icons, and will allow you to favourite as many games as you like (the limit on the free version is five games).

For more information on the screenshot transfer feature, be sure to check out our original coverage on the app in the article below: