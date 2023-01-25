When Sega's new open-zone game Sonic Frontiers made its debut on the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms last November, players were able to pick up an iconic pair of Sonic Adventure 2 shoes by signing up to the company's newsletter.
We're now at the tail end of January 2023, and that means this limited-time offer is actually coming to a close. If you still want these shoes but haven't got around to signing up - you better hurry up. Sega has issued a reminder that there's only "one week" left to get the Sonic Adventure 2 shoes, so make sure you sign up by 31st January 2023.
Sonic and Sega social media manager Katie Chrzanowski has also mentioned how there are "no plans" to offer these shoes after this period, so be sure to grab them just in case.
To sign up for this newsletter, visit the link (above or below). From there, scroll to the bottom of the page, enter your details (including the platform you would like to receive the code on) and Sega will email you a code and more details about how to redeem the code and download this in-game content.
Have you redeemed this limited-time offer yet? Are you still playing Sonic Frontiers? Comment below.
[source frontiers.sonicthehedgehog.com]
Comments (5)
A mediocre game calling back to an equally mediocre game. Sounds about Sonic.
My SOAP shoes! NOOOOOOO.
It would be nice if they just had them stay forever, I know signing up is easy enough so anyone who wanted them got em…..I hope.
If anything, Sega absolutely SHOULD keep on letting people have access to DLC like that. The whole preorder/newsletter thing just drives people banana nut bread. Especially if it's limited time. (I hate limited time events and specials, I keep on missing the cool stuff.)
Feels a bit like blackmailing considering the Japanese eShop offers the shoes as normal DLC, and as far as I know, it won't be removed after the deadline. But like I said before, it seems the Japanese DLC for Sonic Frontiers doesn't work with western copies/downloads, so that's not an option for those who missed the deadline.
As a matter of fact, the Japanese eShop also offers the SEGA costumes for Sonic Forces as normal DLC as well when in the west they were offered only in pre-order/first-run copies.
But then I'd have to boot up Frontiers.
Tap here to load 5 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...