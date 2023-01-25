When Sega's new open-zone game Sonic Frontiers made its debut on the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms last November, players were able to pick up an iconic pair of Sonic Adventure 2 shoes by signing up to the company's newsletter.

We're now at the tail end of January 2023, and that means this limited-time offer is actually coming to a close. If you still want these shoes but haven't got around to signing up - you better hurry up. Sega has issued a reminder that there's only "one week" left to get the Sonic Adventure 2 shoes, so make sure you sign up by 31st January 2023.





Sign up for the Sonic newsletter: pic.twitter.com/Mr120cLqb5 Last Call! Only one week remains to get the Sonic Adventure 2 shoes in Sonic Frontiers!Sign up for the Sonic newsletter: https://t.co/ImkWJOczRJ January 24, 2023

Sonic and Sega social media manager Katie Chrzanowski has also mentioned how there are "no plans" to offer these shoes after this period, so be sure to grab them just in case.

There's no plans to have them available after this - I'd make sure to grab them in case it remains that way! — Katie - MiniKitty (@KatieChrz) January 24, 2023

To sign up for this newsletter, visit the link (above or below). From there, scroll to the bottom of the page, enter your details (including the platform you would like to receive the code on) and Sega will email you a code and more details about how to redeem the code and download this in-game content.

Have you redeemed this limited-time offer yet? Are you still playing Sonic Frontiers? Comment below.