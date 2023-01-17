The Pokémon Company has released pre-orders for the official products for Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet, and two of these look like they just might provide the perfect introduction to the new range, whether you're a returning player or completely new to the game.

The Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet Elite Trainer Boxes will set you back £54.99 (or £1.5 million if your name happens to be Logan Paul - sorry) each and will contain the following:

- 11 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet booster packs

- Each booster pack contains 10 cards and 1 Basic Energy. Cards vary by pack.

- 1 full-art foil promo card featuring Koraidon with a Pokémon Center logo

- 1 full-art foil promo card featuring Koraidon

- 65 card sleeves featuring Koraidon

- 45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards

- A player’s guide to the Scarlet & Violet expansion

- 6 damage-counter dice

- 1 competition-legal coin-flip die

- 2 plastic condition markers

- A collector’s box to hold everything, with 4 dividers to keep it organized

- A code card for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live

There are, of course, a number of different Elite Trainer Box products availble already, but these new sets are due to be shipped "on or around" March 31st, 2023. You can view the full range over on the Pokémon Centre website.

What do you make of these sets? Will you be diving into the new range when it launches at the end of March? Let us know!