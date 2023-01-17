Another Switch exclusive coming out in the earlier half of this year is Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. In case you missed this one, it's a new spin-off in the Bayonetta series that was revealed last year at The Game Awards.

This new title is set in a storybook-like world, where players take on the role of Cereza - a young apprentice witch who goes on a fateful journey into a forbidden forest to gain the power to save her mother. It's made up of exploration, combat and puzzle-solving.

Not long after the reveal, Nintendo announced a "sneak peek" at this upcoming release via a "brief playable teaser" within Bayonetta 3. If you haven't got around to it yet, Nintendo's now issued a reminder. All you need to do is head to the in-game shop known as "The Gates of Hell" and then purchase the Old Picture book. You'll also need to make sure you're running Version 1.2.0 of Bayonetta 3.

Have you given this demo a go yet? Still enjoying Bayonetta 3? Comment below.