Another Switch exclusive coming out in the earlier half of this year is Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. In case you missed this one, it's a new spin-off in the Bayonetta series that was revealed last year at The Game Awards.

This new title is set in a storybook-like world, where players take on the role of Cereza - a young apprentice witch who goes on a fateful journey into a forbidden forest to gain the power to save her mother. It's made up of exploration, combat and puzzle-solving.

Not long after the reveal, Nintendo announced a "sneak peek" at this upcoming release via a "brief playable teaser" within Bayonetta 3. If you haven't got around to it yet, Nintendo's now issued a reminder. All you need to do is head to the in-game shop known as "The Gates of Hell" and then purchase the Old Picture book. You'll also need to make sure you're running Version 1.2.0 of Bayonetta 3.