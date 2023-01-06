One of the biggest and surprisingly engaging new features in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the ability to create sandwiches when setting up for a picnic in the world of Paldea.

There's an awful lot of sandwiches to choose from once you've got all the relevant ingredients together (and for a full breakdown of every recipe available, be sure to check out our guide), but YouTube channel UnderLeveled has nevertheless taken on the task of recreating and tasting every sandwich in real life.

The video, featuring presenters Taka and Kat, lasts for just about 40 minutes and features everything from the Jambon-Beurre to the utterly vile Ultra Spice-Sweet Sandwich. Some of the combinations used here are pretty gross, and we have to commend Taka and Kat for their exceptional sandwich bravery; it's certainly a significant step up from adding Jalapeño Peppers to your Subway sandwich (which is delicious, in this writer's opinion).

Check out the full video below, and be sure to let us know in the comments if you've tried recreating any of the sandwiches from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet!